MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

