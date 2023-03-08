MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,401 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,530,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,007,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

PEJ stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.