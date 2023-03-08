MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYF opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19.

