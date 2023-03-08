MML Investors Services LLC Sells 13,258 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.09) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

