MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.