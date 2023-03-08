MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,659 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 181,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 195,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

PIE opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

