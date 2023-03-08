MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,889 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

