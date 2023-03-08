MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,622 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

