MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,124 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 559.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 662,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,647 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
