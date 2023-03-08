MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $577,440. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NTAP opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

