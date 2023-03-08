Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 832 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kids Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kids Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 67,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $958.63 billion, a PE ratio of -349.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
