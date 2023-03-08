Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Acquires 64 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) insider Peter Duffy acquired 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £149.12 ($179.32).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 75 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £150 ($180.38).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 241.40 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.02. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 244.50 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,230.77%.

MONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 245 ($2.95).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

