Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider David W. Keens Acquires 110,100 Shares of Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) insider David W. Keens acquired 110,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £134,322 ($161,522.37).

Moonpig Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Moonpig Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 104.80 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.40 ($3.41). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOON shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 300 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

