Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 182,579 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,579 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 671.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.20 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

