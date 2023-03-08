Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 72.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $3,002,515.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,555,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,855,571.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $28,058,932. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar stock opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $200.10 and a one year high of $293.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

