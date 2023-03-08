MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MYR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.