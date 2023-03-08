Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.86.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

