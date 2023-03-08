Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 2,718 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

