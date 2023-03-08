Nexalin Technology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 15th (NASDAQ:NXL)

Nexalin Technology’s (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 15th. Nexalin Technology had issued 2,315,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $9,607,250 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Nexalin Technology Price Performance
Shares of Nexalin Technology stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Nexalin Technology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98.
About Nexalin Technology
