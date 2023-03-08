NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,155,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,066 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

