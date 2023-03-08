NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 54,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in NMI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 293,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMI Trading Down 1.5 %

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

