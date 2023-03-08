NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.60

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NMI Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NMI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

