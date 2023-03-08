NuScale Power (SMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SMR opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $575,211.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $575,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 191,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $529,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,868 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

