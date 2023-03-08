Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,787 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEX. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

