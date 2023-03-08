Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 133,579 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

