Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 268,291 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,452 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

PATH stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

