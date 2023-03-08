Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,596 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HURN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

