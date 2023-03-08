Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,758 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $231.51 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $385,173.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,956. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

