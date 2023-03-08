Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $4,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $704,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

