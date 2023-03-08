Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 203,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $181,196.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,352,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,973,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 624,997 shares of company stock valued at $21,058,464. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.22. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

