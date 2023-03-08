Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 22,082 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

