Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 292,622 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in XPeng by 180.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

