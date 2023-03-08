Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 49,693 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,900,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,009,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

AJRD stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.