Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,665 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 2,818.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,452,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

