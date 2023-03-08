Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,085,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of SAIC opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

