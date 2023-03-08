Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,344 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.