Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,279 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

