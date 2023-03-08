Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

