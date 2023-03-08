Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 158,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of PLXS opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

