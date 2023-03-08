Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AppLovin by 109.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 772,335 shares of company stock worth $8,193,848. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

