Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

