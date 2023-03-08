Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98,907 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,683,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 280,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

