Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

LZB stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

