Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,389 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,046,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,957 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

RADI stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

