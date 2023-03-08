Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.