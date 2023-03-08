Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ashland by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 356,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ashland by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 288,683 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ashland by 2,468.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ashland by 44.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

