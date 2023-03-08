Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 236.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $103.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

