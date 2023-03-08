Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ODP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,251 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ODP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,987,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,867,000 after purchasing an additional 87,713 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in ODP by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares during the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in ODP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 1,035,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in ODP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.83.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.