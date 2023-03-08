Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.23 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.85.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

