Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,627 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

